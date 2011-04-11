Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Search across all .gov.uk domains

alphagov search results
Part of the @alphagov project.

This shows a simple addition to our search results. This isn't currently possible anywhere on a UK Government site (as far as we know...). This is the sidebar on the search results page, the main results coming from just the new Alphagov site itself.

Posted on Apr 11, 2011
Head of Design @ Pollen // Ex- Twitter, GOV.​UK & Clearleft.

