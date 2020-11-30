Abdullah Un Noman

Funding setup Process Design

  1. Poplar Funding setup Process Design.jpg
  2. 04.2 Sign up ( Funding setup_Bank list ).jpg
  3. 04.4 Sign up ( Funding setup).jpg
  4. 04.6 Sign up ( Funding setup ).jpg
  5. 04.7 Sign up ( Funding setup_Done ).jpg

Hey dribble Community ✌️

Today I share with you my latest project some other pages, an Investment Company Dashboard Funding setup Process Design. The mission is to build a Smooth Funding setup Process Design that can be easily used by any customer for their Funding setup Process.

Hope you guys help me to drop your feedback here, Thanks for watching!

-------------------------------------------

Are you looking for someone who helps you to build your Product from 0 to 1?  Then just write to me at  abdullah.unnoman@gmail.com

I‘m always open to new projects and great companies to work with! 

Best regards from Dhaka 
Abdullah ✊

Posted on Nov 30, 2020
