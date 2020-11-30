Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kristelle Batucal

Daily UI Challenge 002: Checkout

Daily UI Challenge 002: Checkout
Daily UI Challenge 002: Checkout tablet ui checkout
I created a checkout for the tablet. My thought process are based on assumptions and my past experience as a barista. The normal view of the tablet is on landscape view. This is the view after the barista chose to charge with a credit card.

Posted on Nov 30, 2020
