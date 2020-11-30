exhibitor map demo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I created this exhibitor map for the Immersia Connect virtual tradeshow using SketchUp, Adobe Illustrator, and Inkscape, and programmed the situated map and interactivity using inline svg and simple mouseover functions (without js libraries or plugins) to keep load time as quick as possible. I developed the map to offer a more interactive experience of the show rather than keep vendors and products in basic e-commerce list view. Clicking the logos takes customers to vendor home pages with Matterport VR scans of their respective booths.
https://www.bizbash.com/production-strategy/event-management-tech-tools/article/21202940/get-a-peek-inside-this-3d-virtual-trade-show
