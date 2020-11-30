Maryia Nestsiarovich NICKVECTOR

Onboarding animation for Foody part 2 (Supplier)

Onboarding for Foody company
Foody maintains entire inventory list at one place and sends orders to all vendors respectively (they don’t have to use several shopping lists and applications, just one). By collecting all invoices and extracting the data Foody tracks price changes, monitors payment dates and automatically pays suppliers.

Rebound of
Onboarding for Foody Part 1 ( Restaurant)
