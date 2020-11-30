eBook Landing Page

Rhythm Ruparelia

A simple and effective landing page for selling eBooks.

Preview: https://landing-star.netlify.app/

Download the design file in Adobe XD format.
FREE DOWNLOAD 📥
https://gum.co/landing-star
(Download will be sent to your email on launch date)

Features ✔️
- One click deploy with working contact form
- Easy theme color changes
- Bootstrap 4.5.3 (latest stable version)

