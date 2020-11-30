Purrweb UI

Real Estate App

Real Estate App search map rental app animation web startup real estate mvp online react native mobile ui ux purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? Welcome to our new shot! This is how we designed a Real Estate app — web service with search for real estate sales or rentals 🏘

🗺On the shot there are search filters and a map with real estate points found by filters, after clicking on one of the points, a block with a list of real estate in a particular house appears.

💙About color palette — purple is an accent color to highlight important elements in the interface, and black is an auxiliary color.

🔍What's the trick? Quick search for real estate by many filters, ability to switch the display of real estate from the map to the list and see verified ads.

Created by Sergey Martyn

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
