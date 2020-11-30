Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, guys? Welcome to our new shot! This is how we designed a Real Estate app — web service with search for real estate sales or rentals 🏘
🗺On the shot there are search filters and a map with real estate points found by filters, after clicking on one of the points, a block with a list of real estate in a particular house appears.
💙About color palette — purple is an accent color to highlight important elements in the interface, and black is an auxiliary color.
🔍What's the trick? Quick search for real estate by many filters, ability to switch the display of real estate from the map to the list and see verified ads.
Created by Sergey Martyn
