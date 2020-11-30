Logoforsell

Story logo design concept

Logoforsell
Logoforsell
  • Save
Story logo design concept logotype logos minimal brand identity corporate identity symbol branding newlogo logoforsell story golden concept logo design concept logo designer minimalist logo modern logo logo logo design logodesign
Download color palette

Story logo concept!
Buy Now
Need creative logo for your business?
Email: hello@logoforsell.com
Our Website: www.logoforsell.com

Logoforsell
Logoforsell

More by Logoforsell

View profile
    • Like