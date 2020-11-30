Meghdeep Sarkar

SUNSET

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
SUNSET color urban geometric sky nostalgia modern illustration vector illustration window interior minimal yellow illustrator plant illustration evening illustration
Download color palette

Hey Everyone,
This piece of illustration is a part of my exploration process with forms and colors. Got some really interesting results. You can also check out this project on my Instagram page.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like