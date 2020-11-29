Good for Sale
Thirst Trap

Thirst Trap tile linework isometric hedges flower 3d leaves plants lush water risograph riso medieval fantasy drawing design illustration

My imagination has been keeping me going this year. I've been drawing places I wish I could visit. Things that calm me or bring me joy. Perhaps it will for you too.
https://www.oddonespress.com/

I'm a Designer, Illustrator, and Risograph Operator
