Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment vector illustration illustrator digitalart music vector vectordesign character couple illustration guitar patterndesign graphicdesign characterdesign digitalillustration illustration
What we have is NOW. Forever is just an illusion. The moment we are spending now is more than just perfect, it's exactly how it is supposed to be. It's filled with so many emotions which are rhyming so beautifully with this moment. So let's not think about forever and lose this perfect moment which we will cherish forever.

