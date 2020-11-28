Shared Space Office Website Interaction Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone! Here is alittle concept for the website offering shared space offices. This time, I created an interaction animation allowing the user to choose between different locations and office plans.
I really hope you like this one! Be sure to let me know what you think! 😊
Have a great day!
🖐🏻