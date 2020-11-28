Liz Sullivan

EGD / OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center

EGD / OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center healthcare mural concept final art typography environmental graphic design
Concept, design and final art for walkway corridor with three dimensional maple wood pieces. Also designed interior murals in waiting areas. Spellman Brady, St. Louis was my client for this project.

