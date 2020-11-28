Art for Audio

Podcast Cover — Endroit

Art for Audio
Art for Audio
Hire Me
  • Save
Podcast Cover — Endroit law shield podcast cover art podcast podcast logo podcast cover podcast art logo branding graphic design
Podcast Cover — Endroit law shield podcast cover art podcast podcast logo podcast cover podcast art logo branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Endroit-Podcast-Cover-Mockup.jpg
  2. Endroit-Podcast-Cover-Art-Player.jpg

Cover art and social media graphics for a legal news podcast focusing on labor law and intellectual property. Hosted by Dalila Madjid.

About AFA

Brand new creative studio focused on design exclusively for the podcast industry.

Looking for podcast artwork and branding?
Get in touch → a@artforaudio.com

Art for Audio
Art for Audio
Creative Studio for Podcasts
Hire Me

More by Art for Audio

View profile
    • Like