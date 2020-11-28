Good for Sale
Firoj Kabir

Apicy Restaurant App Logo

Firoj Kabir
Firoj Kabir
Hire Me
  • Save
Apicy Restaurant App Logo logo trend logo mark logo folio logo trends 2020 fork abstract logo restaurant logo abstract logo designer gradient logo 2d food app food logo branding and identity lettermark monogram logo logo and branding brand identity modern logo branding agency

Apicy Restaurant App Logo Design.

Price
$299
Buy now
Available on firojbrand.com
Good for sale
Apicy Restaurant App Logo Design.
Download color palette

Apicy Restaurant App Logo Design.

Price
$299
Buy now
Available on firojbrand.com
Good for sale
Apicy Restaurant App Logo Design.

Apicy Restaurant App Logo Design.
Here I combine (letter A + Fork + Knife) and try to make a modern restaurant logomark.
-
Let's work together!
Email: firojbrand@gmail.com
Chat on Skype or What'sApp
Follow Me:
Website Instagram Behance Uplabs

Firoj Kabir
Firoj Kabir
Hello! I'm available for logo & brand guidelines design.
Hire Me

More by Firoj Kabir

View profile
    • Like