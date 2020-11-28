Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vidhi Panchal

Missing Travelling

Vidhi Panchal
Vidhi Panchal
Missing Travelling pattern illustration patterndesign womanillustration digitalillustration quarantine life quarantine indianwoman graphicdesign characterdesign artist woman digitalart illustration characterillustration
Everything is packed but nowhere to go.

Trying to find ways to see the world when you're stuck at home. Missing the daily pleasures of pre-quarantine life.

For more updates: Instagram I Behance

Vidhi Panchal
Vidhi Panchal

