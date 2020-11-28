Abolfazl Babaei

Cryptocurrency Exchange Logo Animation

Abolfazl Babaei
Abolfazl Babaei
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Exchange Logo Animation ui crypto exchange logo motion bitcoin 3d after effects box space diamond logo animation aftereffects animation motion cryptocurrency exchange
Download color palette

Cryptocurrency Exchange Logo Animation
-
Motion Designer: Me
-
All Done in After Effects using Element 3D & C4D renderer.
Hope u like it also I'll be glad to know your comments 🙏🏻🌹
-
View all the project details and BTS here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120939757/Cryptocurrency-exchange-Intro
-
More content on:
Instagram | Linkedin | Vimeo | Behance

Abolfazl Babaei
Abolfazl Babaei

More by Abolfazl Babaei

View profile
    • Like