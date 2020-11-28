Trending designs to inspire you
Cryptocurrency Exchange Logo Animation
-
Motion Designer: Me
-
All Done in After Effects using Element 3D & C4D renderer.
Hope u like it also I'll be glad to know your comments 🙏🏻🌹
-
View all the project details and BTS here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120939757/Cryptocurrency-exchange-Intro
-
More content on:
Instagram | Linkedin | Vimeo | Behance
