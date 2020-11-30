Anthony Gribben

Wellcheck Icons and Illustrations

Wellcheck Icons and Illustrations therapy illustration wellness illustration design healthcare patients monitoring support mental health awareness care illustrations icon set iconset health mental mentalhealth linework lineart mental health
Had the opportunity to do a few icon and illustration designs for some upcoming landing page work being done for Wellcheck. Wellcheck is an app that provides social support and regular monitoring for patients with mental health conditions.

I'm available for more custom icon and illustration work. Let's work together!

