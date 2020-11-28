Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo

Daility 2 - Graph kit [Dark mode]

Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo
Arman Rokni ⚡️ for Piqo
Daility 2 - Graph kit [Dark mode] steps fitness figma ui design chart activity workout app health progress graph gradient dark ios ui mobile minimal design colors clean app
Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

$68
Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Daility 2 will be released in two weeks ⏰
here's a simple view of Graph in daility UI Kit
40+ graph in 2 dark and light themes.

🔥 Download my latest UI Kit:
" http://piqo.design/ui8 "

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
