Podcast Cover — Hyped.

One of the draft podcast covers I produced for the public relations show, Hyped.

About the Podcast

In “Hyped,” two award-winning public relations and marketing executives pull back the curtain on public relations and how its misuse is leading to an increasingly chaotic and polarized world. The hosts share real-world stories and first-hand accounts that put a microscope on the impact public relations and misinformation is having on society and what we can do about it. In our time of fake news, conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns, being an informed information consumer is more crucial than ever.

About AFA

British creative studio focused on design exclusively for the podcast industry.

Looking for podcast artwork and branding?

Get in touch → a@artforaudio.com