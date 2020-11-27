Launch – matchmaking platform between students and companies

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
This is Launch, a digital matchmaking platform between students and companies in the first place, and jobs in the second place. It's about launching talent into the business world.
What do you think about the app?
Your feedback and, of course, likes are much appreciated!
