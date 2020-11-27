Mathijs Boogaert

GoalGetters Samurai

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert
  • Save
GoalGetters Samurai sam lucas branding vector boogaert mathijs tyse design sunset fighter woman illustrator bugeisha onna female illustration samurai getter goalgetters
Download color palette

GoalGetters Master

This header illustration is made for the GoalGetters Community. It shows strength in the master samurai. Or Onna-Bugeisha, the name female Samurai's got.
I love how it turned out.
Want to know what they do? Go to Check out the Website

Read about the design process on my website.

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.

My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert

More by Mathijs Boogaert

View profile
    • Like