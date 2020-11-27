GoalGetters Samurai

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
GoalGetters Master
This header illustration is made for the GoalGetters Community. It shows strength in the master samurai. Or Onna-Bugeisha, the name female Samurai's got.
I love how it turned out.
Want to know what they do? Go to Check out the Website
Read about the design process on my website.
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency