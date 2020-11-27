Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo

Language learning Dashboard 📙

Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo
Sepide Moqadasi for Piqo
Language learning Dashboard 📙
Hey Guys 👋
Here is my new shot for a Language learning Dashboard 📙

Hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬

⚡️ I used iconly icons pack, you can download it from:
www.figma.com/@piqodesign

🔥 Also Vidily illustration kit by Vida is gonna be published real SOON 🚀

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | UP | TW

Piqo
Piqo
Hire Us

