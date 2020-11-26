Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adrian R. M.

Banking app

Adrian R. M.
Adrian R. M.
Banking app bank fintech banking mobile ui mobile splashscreen ui intraction contrast clean ios motion app
  1. dribble cortado_1.mp4
  2. screen1.png
  3. scxreen2.png

How can we create a banking experience that sets itself apart from the rest?

Conversational banking experience, delivered through a compelling AI messaging technology.

You can interact with the app using keywords and text commands.

dribble.mp4
10 MB
Adrian R. M.
Adrian R. M.
Helping companies design forward-thinking experiences.
