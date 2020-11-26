Good for Sale
Glass Card Icons

Glass Card Icons blurred black november black friday sale black friday envato mosquitoes ui8net ui8 duotone light regular iconset icons tutorial figma blur card glass
iMaterial Pro Icons

Good for sale
iMaterial Pro Icons

Hey everyone! Today Vlada and I decided to experiment a bit with this blurred glass trend. Big thanks to Halo Graphic for a tutorial. I hope you like it! You can find this awesome icon set on UI8 and Envato! Oh, and it's discounted to 12$ until the end of November!

