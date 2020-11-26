Glass Card Icons

Hey everyone! Today Vlada and I decided to experiment a bit with this blurred glass trend. Big thanks to Halo Graphic for a tutorial. I hope you like it! You can find this awesome icon set on UI8 and Envato! Oh, and it's discounted to 12$ until the end of November!

🗺 Instagram | Behance

🔥 UI8 | Graphic River

Stay Safe 🤞