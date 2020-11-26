Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TheKitMen clothing logo
Vector portrait
Client ask me to make a logo like a man holding t-shirt after finish the logo client also suggests me to add his face, then this logo came up.

------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

Email: outsourcher@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801811162013

Thank You.

