Project Managment Mobile App-UX/UI Design

Project Managment Mobile App-UX/UI Design
Hi Dribbble Family!

UpNow Studio is a startup company, helps in providing quality and excellence.

We mold your imagination into reality-based designs. We're a digital studio and are passionate about creating fresh and modern UI.

Here is another shot, I designed a Project management application through which you can track your projects, manage them and check your project progress.

I hope you guys will like it.
Try to give me feedback about what you have learned from this and how can I improve it more.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
