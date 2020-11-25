Yuliya Osyka

UCMF ELECTRO-ACOUSTIC SECTION

Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival organizers in NYC reached out to me for a design representing their electro-acoustic section.

Received American Illustration AI40 Chosen Online Winner

See full illustration and process at www.yuliyaosyka.com/ucmf

