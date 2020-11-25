Food Delivery Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello World! ✨
This is my first UI design for mobile app - Food Delivery theme 🍔 with Figma. You can rate my artwork or just simply give me a feedback toward this post. Don't hesitate to talk with me, folks.
See ya!
You can ask me on veebidari@gmail.com or simply follow my other social media: https://instagram.com/vee_ui