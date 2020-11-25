Devi Rukmana B

Food Delivery Mobile App

Devi Rukmana B
Devi Rukmana B
  • Save
Food Delivery Mobile App uiux figma mobileapp uidesign mobiledesign foodapp
Download color palette

Hello World! ✨
This is my first UI design for mobile app - Food Delivery theme 🍔 with Figma. You can rate my artwork or just simply give me a feedback toward this post. Don't hesitate to talk with me, folks.

See ya!
You can ask me on veebidari@gmail.com or simply follow my other social media: https://instagram.com/vee_ui

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2020
Devi Rukmana B
Devi Rukmana B

More by Devi Rukmana B

View profile
    • Like