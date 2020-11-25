Limo - citrus juices and lemonade.

The inner contour of the letter O is made in the form of a lemon or its leaf. Also, this form is the main element of the brand identity.

🇷🇺

Limo - цитрусовые соки и лимонад.

Внутренний контур буквы О выполнен в виде лимона либо его листа. Также эта форма является основным элементом фирменного стиля.

