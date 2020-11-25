Slava Antipov

Limo - citrus juices and lemonade.

The inner contour of the letter O is made in the form of a lemon or its leaf. Also, this form is the main element of the brand identity.

Available for sale.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.

🇷🇺
Limo - цитрусовые соки и лимонад.

Внутренний контур буквы О выполнен в виде лимона либо его листа. Также эта форма является основным элементом фирменного стиля.

Доступно для продажи.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

