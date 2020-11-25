AI Data Analytics Signup Modal

Trending designs to inspire you
Had a great time working on this login page. I tried to strike a balance between including modern features, like alternate signup options and password strength checker, and keeping a clean aesthetic. I also wanted to keep things interesting with a section featuring some nice illustrations and a small product overview.