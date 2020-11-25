Purrweb UI

Investment Management App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Investment Management App finance app investment fintech investing startup mvp online react native mobile ui ux purrweb design app
Investment Management App finance app investment fintech investing startup mvp online react native mobile ui ux purrweb design app
Investment Management App finance app investment fintech investing startup mvp online react native mobile ui ux purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot.png
  2. Dribbble Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Happy to present you our new shot — Investment management app! It's an app for managing your investment portfolio!

📈On the left screen there is the total balance of all products, the list of products is shown below, also a graph of the percentage view of all products.

💵On the right screen — info about a particular product (balance, percentage, general information, recent transactions).

⚪️ We decided to choose a light palette with the accent on color coding on the product.

💸 The main trick of the app — you are controlling the budget of the product.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Vakulenko

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like