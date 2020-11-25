The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Happy to present you our new shot — Investment management app! It's an app for managing your investment portfolio!



📈On the left screen there is the total balance of all products, the list of products is shown below, also a graph of the percentage view of all products.



💵On the right screen — info about a particular product (balance, percentage, general information, recent transactions).



⚪️ We decided to choose a light palette with the accent on color coding on the product.



💸 The main trick of the app — you are controlling the budget of the product.



Created by Julia Vakulenko

