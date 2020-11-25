Tigmon Studios

Importance of followers in spotify

Tigmon Studios
Tigmon Studios
  • Save
Importance of followers in spotify web app branding infographics typography ux ui vector logo illustration design
Download color palette

Task was given to make images for website, about spotify. These three's are showing the importance of spotify followers.
Order me:
skype id: AsHir143
fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/ashirali786

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2020
Tigmon Studios
Tigmon Studios

More by Tigmon Studios

View profile
    • Like