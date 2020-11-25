Hello from Peterdraw Studio!

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello Dribbble!
We’re a growing family of typography, UI designers, graphic designers from Yogyakarta. We are creating websites template, social media templates, presentation templates, and fonts!
This shot is one of our latest product that is already showcased on our shop!
Can't wait to share some fresh design ideas with Dribbble community.
Let's get in touch!
Visits our shop
Work with us