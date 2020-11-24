Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FARUK AHMED

Fariha – Personal Portfolio & Resume Template

FARUK AHMED
FARUK AHMED
  • Save
Fariha – Personal Portfolio & Resume Template html5 template ui template uiux design resume cv personal portfolio ui kit figma adobe xd web design
Fariha – Personal Portfolio & Resume Template html5 template ui template uiux design resume cv personal portfolio ui kit figma adobe xd web design
Fariha – Personal Portfolio & Resume Template html5 template ui template uiux design resume cv personal portfolio ui kit figma adobe xd web design
Download color palette
  1. Preview_1.png
  2. Preview_2.png
  3. Preview_3.png

Fariha – Personal Portfolio & Resume PSD Template

Fariha - Personal Portfolio & Resume HTML5 Template

Behance Preview: Behance Preview
Full preview here: Behance
Download from: PSD - ThemeForest
Download from: HTML5 - ThemeForest

---------------------------------
Envato Portfolio:
GraphicRiver: PriyoDesign
ThemeForest: PriyoDesign
---------------------------------

Have any projects?
I am available for Freelance hire

Email: dydcolorart@gmail.com
Skype: fainbox

Portfolio | PriyoDesign | Behance | Facebook | Twitter

FARUK AHMED
FARUK AHMED
Working on UI/UX Design, Print Design, and Web Design

More by FARUK AHMED

View profile
    • Like