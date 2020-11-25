Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marta Karbowska
Objectivity

Football Live Streaming App

Marta Karbowska
Objectivity
Marta Karbowska for Objectivity
Football Live Streaming App app matches live steraming football objectivity dashboard ux ui design
Football Live Streaming App app matches live steraming football objectivity dashboard ux ui design
Football Live Streaming App app matches live steraming football objectivity dashboard ux ui design
Hi There! A different approach to the app dedicated to football fans. Lighter and more legible version. Today I present a dashboard. Soon I'll share much more from this project. Work in progress.

The app is focused on live streaming from the matches. The user can watch a video, listen to the transmission, and comment it online with the users. A lot of additional features are available. Stay tuned!

Full case study on Behance

Posted on Nov 25, 2020
Objectivity
Objectivity
