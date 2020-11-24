Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI 029 - Map

DailyUI 029 - Map pen tool map dailyui 029 dailyui ui design
✏️ DailyUI 029

This map was inspired by those sites where users could input an address to create a poster of a significant location. Super cheesy 🧀

Made entirely with the Adobe XD pen tool 🖊

Posted on Nov 24, 2020
