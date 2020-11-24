Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RoloStudios
RoloStudios

Canaan interaction Home Page

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
RoloStudios for RoloStudios
Hire Us
  • Save
Canaan interaction Home Page minimal graphic design asset after effects palestine canaan store ecommerce interactive interaction digital design web website design
Download color palette

Hey everyone!
Canaan came searching for a brand improvement, wanting to have a digital channel to connect their products with their audience. The challenge was to create a website where customers can buy the products while being overseas, in this case getting to their USA audience.

RoloStudios
RoloStudios
Digital Agency. Have a cool project? Hit us up 🚀
Hire Us

More by RoloStudios

View profile
    • Like