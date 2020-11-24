Canaan interaction Home Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
Canaan came searching for a brand improvement, wanting to have a digital channel to connect their products with their audience. The challenge was to create a website where customers can buy the products while being overseas, in this case getting to their USA audience.