Job List in Alumni Social Network

The University of Wisconsin – Whitewater is a public university in Whitewater, Wisconsin. It is part of the University of Wisconsin System. Student enrollment in the 2014-2015 academic year was more than 12,000. The university offers 47 undergraduate majors and 13 graduate programs Approximately 1,400 faculty and staff are employed by the university, and the student body consists of individuals from about 40 states and 30 countries.
