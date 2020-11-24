𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐳𝐲𝐤

CHℜOME / Peste font

serif font font fantasy art fantasy chrometype display font typeface design
Just playing around with some chrome effects to showcase my typeface Peste. I really like this one 💚

Download the font here: https://gum.co/peste

Rebound of
Mournblade — Free font!
