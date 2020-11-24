Sean Ford

Tessellate.III

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Tessellate.III geometric patterns optical abstract design printmaking print design foil texture patterns pattern design graphic art geometric shapes triangle geometric art design branding abstract geometric brand symbol logo
Download color palette

Another pattern in this spin-off series.⁠

Having fun experimenting with this style of pattern and the amount of subtle variations that are possible.⁠

Which is your favourite so far?

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like