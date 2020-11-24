Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandr V
Purrweb UI

Movie Tickets App

Alexandr V
Purrweb UI
Alexandr V for Purrweb UI
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an app where you can buy movie tickets 🎬

🎭 The left screen shows detailed information about a particular movie: poster, genres, cast and crew, plot summary, length, release date, age limit and ratings. On the right screen users can select a session – choose date, time and available places. The screen also shows the cinema seating plan.

🎯 We made the CTA buttons red to attract users’ attention. The red color also encourages users to act faster.

🎥 This app has a large movie database and it allows users to buy cinema tickets. It has intuitive interface which makes it easy to navigate

Created by Valery Boyko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

