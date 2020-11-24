Movie Tickets App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com
What’s up, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an app where you can buy movie tickets 🎬
🎭 The left screen shows detailed information about a particular movie: poster, genres, cast and crew, plot summary, length, release date, age limit and ratings. On the right screen users can select a session – choose date, time and available places. The screen also shows the cinema seating plan.
🎯 We made the CTA buttons red to attract users’ attention. The red color also encourages users to act faster.
🎥 This app has a large movie database and it allows users to buy cinema tickets. It has intuitive interface which makes it easy to navigate
Created by Valery Boyko
