Movie Tickets App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, friends? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an app where you can buy movie tickets 🎬

🎭 The left screen shows detailed information about a particular movie: poster, genres, cast and crew, plot summary, length, release date, age limit and ratings. On the right screen users can select a session – choose date, time and available places. The screen also shows the cinema seating plan.

🎯 We made the CTA buttons red to attract users’ attention. The red color also encourages users to act faster.

🎥 This app has a large movie database and it allows users to buy cinema tickets. It has intuitive interface which makes it easy to navigate

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valery Boyko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜