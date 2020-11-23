Bread for the Journey Redesign - Landing Page

Bread for the Journey is a nonprofit focusing on making passion projects come alive. This redesign is a partnered project with oneleif. oneleif is a non-profit organization that is open-source, project based with the goal of benefiting all levels of tech talent and giving back to the community.

Link to Figma designs: https://www.figma.com/file/Ncw8H1fuuFa2vSCrczDPEX/BFTJ?node-id=0%3A1

Link to original/current Bread for the Journey site: https://breadforthejourneyomaha.org