Landed | Peach Landing Home Page

Landed | Peach Landing Home Page website ui website design web design home page landing page
A mock-up – playing with peach & cream colors for a company website.

Would love some thoughts on the color scheme and recommendations for a suitable font!
Posted on Nov 23, 2020
