Hungrymeal FoodApp concept

Hungrymeal is a 3 in 1 application concept : restaurant reservation, delivery or take-out meals.
A unique and visual experience to discover the best restaurants in the area.
A simple, clear and ergonomic interface to find the best addresses in a few clicks.
Have a look at the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120908015/Hungrymeal-app-concept
Visit my website : https://theopaczek.com