Hungrymeal FoodApp concept

Hungrymeal FoodApp concept paczek theo theopaczek ux xd design ios app design ios hungrymeal takeaway delivery reservation restaurant app restaurant food app ux design ui design ui design
Hungrymeal is a 3 in 1 application concept : restaurant reservation, delivery or take-out meals.

A unique and visual experience to discover the best restaurants in the area.

A simple, clear and ergonomic interface to find the best addresses in a few clicks.

Have a look at the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120908015/Hungrymeal-app-concept

Visit my website : https://theopaczek.com

