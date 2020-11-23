Rae Arnott

Glaschu (pronounced Glas-a-hoo) is a modern, uppercase typeface which comes in 5 font weights with 2 additional outline styles. It’s clean, crisp edges and bold appearance makes it a perfect choice for headings, branding, signage, advertising, magazine layouts and more.

www.brawtype.com/product/glaschu/

