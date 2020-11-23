Slava Antipov

logofolio vol. 4

logofolio vol. 4 antipslava modern logo freelancer minimal creative logo logo designer logo collection logo design behance logofolio collection brand identity behance project monogram portfolio graphic design branding typography logo vector graphics
New large collection of 25 creative logos. There are many monograms, typographic and iconic logo here.
Check out the project to see all the logos!

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Новая большая коллекция из 25 логотипов. Здесь монограммы, типографические логотипы и знаки.
Смотрите проект чтобы увидеть все логотипы!

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

