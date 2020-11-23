tubik.arts

Thanksgiving Dinner Illustration

Thanksgiving Dinner Illustration holidays home people generations dinner thanksgiving family 2d art illustrations procreate character illustration art digital painting digital illustration illustrator illustration graphic design digital art design design studio
“I love Thanksgiving because it is a holiday centered around food and family, two things that are of utmost importance to me,” the famous chef Marcus Samuelsson once said. And our new illustration is up to share exactly that vibe this week when lots of families are getting prepared for one of the brightest dinners of the year, full of good wishes and gratitude. Happy upcoming Thanksgiving to you all!

