Thanksgiving Dinner Illustration

“I love Thanksgiving because it is a holiday centered around food and family, two things that are of utmost importance to me,” the famous chef Marcus Samuelsson once said. And our new illustration is up to share exactly that vibe this week when lots of families are getting prepared for one of the brightest dinners of the year, full of good wishes and gratitude. Happy upcoming Thanksgiving to you all!

Also, welcome to see more of our arts in the big and diverse collection of 2D artworks, the set of landscape illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set from our illustrator.

