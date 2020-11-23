Interactive Gas Station Portal, Over 25,000 Outlets

In 2018-2019, Flexatel completed a major project—an interactive corporate geoportal providing analytics on regional fuel markets.

The portal is an internal corporate resource meant to compile information on the retail market for fuel, with respect to companies, regions, routes, and cities. A mobile application was created for operational use by the company's leadership.

The geoportal’s main features include:

• An interactive map displaying data on over 25000 gas stations in Russia.

• An analytics section presenting aggregated data on oil product demand with regards to region, indicating shares of players, dynamics of demand by types of gasoline, and other information.

• A news feed with fuel market-related news. Relevant tags allow for easy searching (company name, region, fuel type, etc.)

The following information on gas stations is displayed in a pop-up window:

• Gas station coordinates, display on the substrate map

• Gas station brand

• Gas station owner

• Status (open / closed)

• Sales volume by fuel type

• Gas station photos

• Gas station parameters

We used the clustering method to facilitate the map’s zoom feature and increase app performance, given the large number of objects and attributive data.

The analytics section is founded on a multi-level database, which can export data directly to Excel.

The analytics section also includes a system of dashboards with diagrams for selected variables, time periods, regions, companies, etc. This way, users get a graphic depiction of relevant information after selecting variables of interest. For example, it is possible to look at the dynamics of company shares in the fuel market in any Russian region, then add information on the number of stations to see whether this explains the market share’s growth.

The system is currently in test mode, as data on gas stations is compiled.