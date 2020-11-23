Maxim Berg
beta

NPK

Maxim Berg
beta
Maxim Berg for beta
Hire Us
  • Save
NPK factory identity machine robot engineering science website mobile branding illustration typography web
NPK factory identity machine robot engineering science website mobile branding illustration typography web
NPK factory identity machine robot engineering science website mobile branding illustration typography web
NPK factory identity machine robot engineering science website mobile branding illustration typography web
NPK factory identity machine robot engineering science website mobile branding illustration typography web
NPK factory identity machine robot engineering science website mobile branding illustration typography web
NPK factory identity machine robot engineering science website mobile branding illustration typography web
Download color palette
  1. npk1.png
  2. npk-2.png
  3. npk-3.png
  4. npk-7.png
  5. npk-6.png
  6. npk-4.png
  7. npk-5.png

Filled with technical aesthetics website concept for NPK (scientific and industrial consultants group) that I did a few months ago. There is a main page with interactive storytelling. For this project I drew a lot of illustrations and even made branding.

Made in Beta Agency.

beta
beta
is a design and dev agency
Hire Us

More by beta

View profile
    • Like